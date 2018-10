Ron DeSantis now refers to reporters as Andrew Gillum's 'Fake News allies'

.@RonDeSantisFL campaign is now referring to reporters as Gillum’s “fake news allies” in fundraising emails, so there’s that. pic.twitter.com/Pj9EvK8PEp — Ali Schmitz (@SchmitzMedia) October 12, 2018

Florida gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis is now referring to reporters as his opponent's "Fake News allies," because, well, they're doing what they're supposed to do.In a Friday fundraising email sent to supporters, the Florida Republican stated that Democrat Andrew Gillum and his "Fake News allies" are "pouring over our end-of-quarter report for the last 12 days looking for any weakness they can exploit in the final days of the election." (.)Well, yeah.over how a candidate spends money and who gives them money is a big part of the job description of a politics reporter.Last week DeSantis posted his biggest fundraising haul yet, with more than $8 million in total donations , which is obviously something worth looking into. He also spent a considerable amount of cash on attack ads, and is the first Florida gubernatorial candidate to run such ads in the strike zone of a hurricane while the storm is happening. This is also worth looking into.Besides financials, there's still plenty we don't know about DeSantis. For instance, he still hasn't released a healthcare plan , which is one of the most important statewide issues going into November. Will he protect people with pre-existing conditions? Who knows. In fact, most of his platform, besides being Trump's guy, is a giant blank slate If a candidate won't answer basic questions, then a good way to see which way the wind is blowing is by looking at their bank account. So, I encourage you to pore over both candidates' financials yourself.Gillum's PAC can be found here , and DeSantis' is here . Now we're all "Fake News allies."