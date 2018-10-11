Here's how you can donate, support and give back to those affected by Hurricane Michael

click to enlarge Photo via GlobalGiving

Hurricane Michael has absolutely devastated Florida's Panhandle, and while the damage is still being assessed, it's safe to assume our neighbors to the north will need a lot of help.If you are able and willing, here's a list of places providing relief to victims of the storm that you can donate to:We'll continue to add organizations to this list. If you would like us to add your organization, email us at editor@orlandoweekly.com.