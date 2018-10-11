Thursday, October 11, 2018
Here's how you can donate, support and give back to those affected by Hurricane Michael
Posted
By Lora Korpar
on Thu, Oct 11, 2018 at 4:53 PM
click to enlarge
Hurricane Michael has absolutely devastated Florida's Panhandle, and while the damage is still being assessed, it's safe to assume our neighbors to the north will need a lot of help.
If you are able and willing, here's a list of places providing relief to victims of the storm that you can donate to:
- American Red Cross - According to their hurricane relief page, funds collected "enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster."
- Save the Children - With your money, Save the Children will provide supplies and an emergency response team to affected children and families.
- The Salvation Army - They provide emergency assistance to survivors and first responders.
- Florida State Parks Foundation - Hurricane Michael did a considerable amount of damage to some of Florida's parks. Donate to help with the clearing and repair of the damage.
- AmeriCares - This organization provides medicine, medical supplies and more to natural disaster victims.
- Habitat for Humanity - Habitat for Humanity is mainly focusing on long-term recovery. They will be on-site assessing survivors' needs.
- GlobalGiving - This organization is crowdfunding for food, water and medicine in the short term and investing in long-term projects aimed at helping to rebuild.
- National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster - VOAD is a coalition of community-based organizations that help those affected by natural disaster in a variety of ways.
- World Vision - Money donated will go to supplies such as food, water, personal hygiene items and food cleanup kits. These will go to those "most vulnerable."
- Direct Relief - Direct Relief will be "deploying life-saving medical aid."
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida - Volunteers prepare disaster relief food boxes that will go out to victims. You can donate funds online or donate food at 411 Mercy Drive.
- American Kidney Fund - This organization aims to help dialysis patients in affected areas continue to get treatment and replace any lost medications.
- DonorsChoose.org - Donations will go to teachers to help restock classrooms with any books, furniture or supplies that might have been destroyed.
- Florida Disaster Fund - The State of Florida's official private fund for helping Florida communities recover from natural disaster.
- World Hope International - WHI is helping to coordinate "relief staging areas" where food, water, high-quality tarps and other supplies will be distributed.
- Florida Urgent Rescue - Donation money will be used to transport and take care of animals in shelters in affected areas.
- Southern Baptist Disaster Relief - Donated funds help volunteers prepare up to 30,000 meals daily in feeding kitchens stationed across the Florida Panhandle.
We'll continue to add organizations to this list. If you would like us to add your organization, email us at editor@orlandoweekly.com.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: Hurricane Michael, charity, disaster relief, Image