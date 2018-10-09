Bloggytown

Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Disney CEO Bob Iger says he won't make presidential bid in 2020

Posted By on Tue, Oct 9, 2018 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIPEDIA
  • Photo via Wikipedia
At the Vanity Fair summit Tuesday, Disney chairman Bob Iger confirmed that he will not launch a 2020 presidential run after all.

"I happen to be speaking with a presidential historian, but it's just a coincidence," Iger said, per a Twitter post by a reporter at Yahoo Finance. "Just to set the record straight – I am not [running for president.] We keep coming back to this. I'm running the Walt Disney company."


Earlier this year, Iger told Vogue that his wife, Willow Bay, noted how she wasn't keen to the idea but she gave her husband permission to "explore the possibility of a White House run." However, he also went on to tell the magazine that the acquisition of 21st Century Fox nixed that idea.

"The thought I had was coming from the patriot in me, growing up at a time when we respected our politicians not only for what they stood for but because of what they accomplished," Iger said. "I am horrified at the state of politics in America today, and I will throw stones in multiple directions."



He added: "Dialogue has given way to disdain. I, maybe a bit naively, believed that there was a need for someone in high elected office to be more open-minded and willing to not only govern from the middle but to try to shame everyone into going to the middle."

Throughout the Trump administration, amid several instances of head-butting between President Donald Trump and Iger, the Disney CEO resigned from a presidential panel following Trump's decision for the U.S. to bow out of the Paris climate change accord. Iger also apologized to former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, who was compared to an ape by ABC sitcom star Roseanne Barr (Disney owns ABC) via Twitter.

