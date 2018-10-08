Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 8, 2018

Tip Jar

Turkey legs, Dole Whips, and pretty much everything else at Disney World just got more expensive

Posted By on Mon, Oct 8, 2018 at 7:45 AM

click to enlarge I mean, if Andrew Zimmern likes them, turkey legs can't be all bad, right? - PHOTO COURTESY WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORTS
  • Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resorts
  • I mean, if Andrew Zimmern likes them, turkey legs can't be all bad, right?
In an odd move, Disney World saw a significant increase of food and beverage prices across property recently in the middle of this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.

The move caused a required update for all signage and marketing for the event that mentions the prices. While the new price increases are permeant, the rollout did require updates at nearly every festival booth, most of which were updated in less than 24 hours into Disney’s new fiscal year, which began on October 1. The increases also come less than a week after the resort saw all admission tickets move to a demand-based system.

Turkey legs saw the most significant increase with the prices jumping from $11.75 to $13.25. Mickey pretzels (now at $7), Frozen Slush drinks (now at $5.50), and bottled soda (now at $4.50) saw the next most substantial increase with a full dollar added to their price. Many Epcot Food and Wine food items also saw a $1 increase.

Ice cream novelties, like the Mickey Bars, saw a seventy-five-cent increase, now at $5.75. Popcorn also saw the same jump with it now priced at $5. Bottled water (now at $3.50), Dole Whips (now $4.99), and Epcot beer flights (now at $9.50) all saw a fifty-cent increase. Most other food and beverage items an increase of at least twenty-five-cents.



Some have speculated that the increases might be an attempt to push more guests into purchasing a Disney Dining Plan. Since launching in 2005, the prepaid meal packages known as the Disney Dining Plan have seen numerous updates. When this year’s plans debuted, the prices had increased between $4 and $10 per person, but alcoholic drinks were added as well. The plans included not only primary meals but also snacks throughout the day.

More price increases are expected across the resort over the next twelve to eighteen months as they prepare for the record-breaking crowds that are expected in 2020, once Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens, and 2021, for WDW’s 50th Anniversary special.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A Florida gas station owner wants people to stop warming their pee in his microwave Read More

  2. Curry Ford West is Orlando's newest Main Street District Read More

  3. Blue Bird Bake Shop owners branch out, sell shop to new owners Read More

  4. Orlando astrologer RJ Speiser heralds the grounding peace of Libra season Read More

  5. Chef Josh Oakley leaves Sanford's Smiling Bison Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation