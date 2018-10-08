Turkey legs, Dole Whips, and pretty much everything else at Disney World just got more expensive

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy Walt Disney World Resorts
-
I mean, if Andrew Zimmern likes them, turkey legs can't be all bad, right?
In an odd move, Disney World saw a significant increase of food and beverage prices across property recently in the middle of this year’s Epcot International Food & Wine Festival.
The move caused a required update for all signage and marketing for the event that mentions the prices. While the new price increases are permeant, the rollout did require updates at nearly every festival booth
, most of which were updated in less than 24 hours into Disney’s new fiscal year, which began on October 1. The increases also come less than a week after the resort saw all admission tickets move to a demand-based system
.
Turkey legs saw the most significant increase with the prices jumping from $11.75 to $13.25. Mickey pretzels (now at $7), Frozen Slush drinks (now at $5.50), and bottled soda (now at $4.50) saw the next most substantial increase with a full dollar added to their price. Many Epcot Food and Wine food items also saw a $1 increase.
Ice cream novelties, like the Mickey Bars, saw a seventy-five-cent increase, now at $5.75. Popcorn also saw the same jump with it now priced at $5. Bottled water (now at $3.50), Dole Whips (now $4.99), and Epcot beer flights (now at $9.50) all saw a fifty-cent increase. Most other food and beverage items an increase of at least twenty-five-cents.
Some have speculated
that the increases might be an attempt to push more guests into purchasing a Disney Dining Plan. Since launching in 2005, the prepaid meal packages known as the Disney Dining Plan have seen numerous updates. When this year’s plans
debuted, the prices had increased between $4 and $10 per person, but alcoholic drinks were added as well. The plans included not only primary meals but also snacks throughout the day.
More price increases are expected across the resort over the next twelve to eighteen months as they prepare for the record-breaking crowds that are expected in 2020, once Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
opens, and 2021, for WDW’s 50th Anniversary special.