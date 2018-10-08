Jon Bon Jovi cruises are now a thing

click image
Image via Norwegian Cruise Line
Less than two weeks after Carnival announced they're discounting their onboard Carnival Live concert
series, a new major cruise concert was announced.
Norwegian Cruise Line announced
the Runaway to Paradise cruises that will feature two Jon Bon Jovi concerts, including an acoustic storyteller-style concert, and numerous other Bon Jovi-themed events.
Two separate Jon Bon Jovi Runaway to Paradise cruises will take place in 2019. The first is scheduled for April 12 – 16, 2019 on the Norwegian Jade and sails from Miami to Nassau. Later in the year, on August 26 – 30, a second cruise on the Norwegian Pearl will depart from Barcelona to Palma, Majorca.
Both cruises will feature a live concert by Jon Bon Jovi and the 11-piece Kings of Suburbia band on the pool deck. Bon Jovi will also perform a second acoustic concert where he will answer audience questions. Numerous other shows
by “support artists” and panels by key figures from Bon Jovi’s life, including his brother Matt, will also take place during the five-day cruises.
Passengers can also check out three unique pop-up experiences
during the cruises.
The JBJ Soul Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant on the ships, is inspired by the two volunteer-ran community kitchens
that Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, operate in New Jersey. Those non-profit restaurants have a pay-what-you-can model, a hyper-local focus (all food is sourced from within a strict 5-mile radius), and attract a wide range of customers from every income bracket. The pop-up version on the ships will have a more traditional menu with all proceeds going to Bon Jovi’s nonprofit foundations.
Image via Runaway to Paradise
The Jon Bon Jovi Gallery will house historic memorabilia, and the Hart N Dagger pop-up shop will serve as a retail shop for the special cruises.
Hampton Water rosé, the specialty wine that Jon Bon Jovi created with his son, Jesse Bongiovi, will be served throughout the cruises.
The two cruises are co-produced by Runaway Tours and Sixthman. Runaway Tours specializes in unique, once in a lifetime tours in multiple cities across the United States and Australia, including a recent one in Orlando. Jon Bon Jovi explained why the cruises are the next obvious offering by Runaway Tours; “Ever since we started Runaway Tours, it’s given me such joy to entertain and tell stories of where my songs came from. What I’ve realized after all these years is that my fans have found that these are not only my stories,
but their own.” He continued, “Hundreds of people have gotten together every time we take off for a destination, and long-lasting friendships are born. We want to continue that tradition in Runaway’s fully-immersive vacation trips. Get ready, we’ll see you out there!”
Runaway Tours has called the cruises a "floating JBJ paradise."
All guests on the cruises will receive an autographed event lithograph. Registration for the pre-sale is available now. The first 400 staterooms that are booked will also include an opportunity for a photograph with Jon Bon Jovi. Prices for the Miami cruise start at $1,895 per person based on double occupancy with the Mediterranean cruise starting at roughly $300 more.
Tickets, interties, and more information can be found on the Runaway to Paradise website
.