Friday, October 5, 2018
Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA to play Orlando in November
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 1:56 PM
click image
-
Photo via Anuel AA/Facebook
Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA
today announced dates for his "Real Hasta La Muerte" North American debut tour
and an Orlando date is in the mix!
The singer's new album and tour namesake, Real Hasta La Muerte,
is currently burning up the charts
. The album dropped this summer as surprise release, just hours before AA's release from a Miami prison on gun charges
.
Anuel AA headlines the Amway Center
on Friday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today!
Tags: Anuel AA, Trap, Singer, Concert, Music, Show, Latin, Tour, Image