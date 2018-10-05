The Heard

Friday, October 5, 2018

The Heard

Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA to play Orlando in November

Posted By on Fri, Oct 5, 2018 at 1:56 PM

Puerto Rican trap star Anuel AA today announced dates for his "Real Hasta La Muerte" North American debut tour and an Orlando date is in the mix!

The singer's new album and tour namesake, Real Hasta La Muerte, is currently burning up the charts. The album dropped this summer as  surprise release, just hours before AA's release from a Miami prison on gun charges.

Anuel AA headlines the Amway Center on Friday, Nov. 30, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today!
