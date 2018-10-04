Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Bloggytown

Orange County sheriff candidates take on community policing issues at forum

Posted By on Thu, Oct 4, 2018 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: XANDER PETERS
  • Photo cred: Xander Peters
Orange County sheriff candidates Orlando Police Chief John Mina and retired Florida Highway Patrol Chief Joe Lopez discussed their takes on policing issues at a community forum Wednesday evening.

Issues on the conversational chopping block included school safety, filming police, the use of deadly force by police, the "stand your ground" law, hiring practices and community policing, among others. Darryl Sheppard, a Democrat and the only partisan candidate in the county sheriff race, was not in attendance at the forum at New Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

Perhaps the only contentious leg of the discussion was when Lopez touched on several controversies involving the Orlando Police Department under Mina's tenure. In particular, he noted the department's history with cases of excessive force and offensive social media posts by OPD officers.

Lopez said that he would take disciplinary actions toward officers a step further than Mina has, in that he would not "just talk that talk, but walk that walk." If elected sheriff, Lopez said he would implement a "zero tolerance" policy on use of excessive force for all officers. He also said that investigations into use of excessive or deadly force by an officer would take no longer than 30 to 60 days.



Since the onset of his term as OPD chief, Mina told the audience, the department has "reduced use of force," "reduced officer-involved shootings" and reduced the "amount of excessive force claims against the City of Orlando by 80 percent."

"That's something I'm very, very proud of," Mina said, noting that only four out of every 100 arrests have involved force.

The crowd didn't take kindly to Mina on that point, offering up a groan. At another point, during a discussion of filming police, when Mina mentioned that officers at OPD also have body cameras, murmurs rippled throughout the crowd. "If they use them," one audience member said under her breath.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Well, the Maitland Boulevard exit on I-4 isn't where it used to be Read More

  2. $15 an hour is great, but it's still not enough to live in Orlando Read More

  3. Judge blocks Florida's medical marijuana license process Read More

  4. Donald Trump will attend a convention in Orlando on Monday Read More

  5. John Legend visits Orlando to push for restoring felon voting rights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation