Bedroom pop duo Sales return to the Social for a hometown show

Independent Orlando guitar pop pair Sales (Lauren Morgan and Jordan Shih) play in their hometown as part of a Florida-majority East Coast tour of their sophomore album, forever & ever
. The album plays like a series of minimalist fantasies with Morgan’s voice as the hazy-sounding narrator on the basics of intimacy or nothing in particular. With Sales, Morgan and Shih create a world of comforts wherein Morgan’s smooth and subtly raspy voice guides listeners through the high and low points of each band member’s meditative guitar playing, and maybe their respective intimate relationships? The songs on forever & ever
are so clean and perfect, they could easily lull you in to a happy sleep, as if under general anesthesia, but don’t let them: The more they play, the more you understand why industry giant Spotify includes them on playlists with titles such as “Bedroom Pop” and “Indie Chillout.”
with Trapfone, Zoya Zafar | 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org
| $15-$17
