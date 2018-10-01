ORMC emergency room on lockdown after man claims to be armed

click image Photo via Orlando Police/Twitter

Please stay away from the area. The situation is contained but ongoing. More info as it becomes available. https://t.co/nKHO0q34FR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) October 1, 2018

Update: ORMC is continuing operations. Only the emergency department is on lockdown. Check back here for updates. — Orlando Health (@orlandohealth) October 1, 2018

The Orlando Regional Medical Center emergency room is on lockdown Monday after police say a man claimed to have a weapon.Orlando Police are currently responding to the situation at ORMC near Orange Avenue which started around 7:30 a.m. Crisis negotiators are on the scene, and officials are calling the investigation "contained but ongoing."Only the emergency room is under lockdown, according to ORMC. The rest of the hospital is continuing operations.