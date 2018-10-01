Bloggytown

Monday, October 1, 2018

ORMC emergency room on lockdown after man claims to be armed

Posted By on Mon, Oct 1, 2018 at 8:26 AM

click image PHOTO VIA ORLANDO POLICE/TWITTER
The Orlando Regional Medical Center emergency room is on lockdown Monday after police say a man claimed to have a weapon.

Orlando Police are currently responding to the situation at ORMC near Orange Avenue which started around 7:30 a.m. Crisis negotiators are on the scene, and officials are calling the investigation "contained but ongoing."


Only the emergency room is under lockdown, according to ORMC. The rest of the hospital is continuing operations.


This story is breaking news. Check back here for updates.



