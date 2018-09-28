Bloggytown

Friday, September 28, 2018

John Legend will rally in Orlando next week for restoring former felons' voting rights

Posted By on Fri, Sep 28, 2018 at 1:06 PM

click image PHOTO VIA JOHN LEGEND/FACEBOOK
EGOT icon and singer John Legend will be in Orlando next week at a rally organized by a group advocating for restoring voting rights to former felons.

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition is holding a "Get Out the Vote Kick-Off Event" with Legend at Evans High School, 4949 Silver Star Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. Aside from voter registrations and resources, there will be free Ben & Jerry's ice cream, music, a screening of the documentary Let My People Vote and a community conversation.

The FRRC and its president Desmond Meade have been instrumental in placing Amendment 4 on Florida's November ballot, which would automatically restore the right to vote to about 1.5 million disenfranchised former felons who have completed their sentences.

In 2014, Legend founded FREEAMERICA, a campaign meant to "transform America’s criminal justice system" and end mass incarceration in the United States. The artist and FRRC have worked in the past to highlight Florida's lifetime ban on voting for people convicted of felony offenses and the awful clemency process set up by state officials for those who want to get their rights back.



Register for the Orlando event here.



