Florida gets $8M in multi-state Uber settlement

click to enlarge "Cool, all my data was stolen by hackers!"

Florida is getting $8.2 million of a $148 million, multi-state settlement with ride-sharing company Uber Technologies over its handling of a 2016 data breach.Like it's not bad enough dealing with Uber's "disruptive" (read: exploitative) style of dealing with its drivers, said drivers were the victims of a massive data breach in 2016. Adding injury to injury, Uber did not inform their drivers forthat their personal data had been exposed.Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Florida’s share of settlement with all 50 states and the District of Columbia Wednesday afternoon.After hackers gained access through Uber's networks to their drivers' personal data, including driver’s license numbers, Uber tracked down the hackers and “obtained assurances” that the information had been deleted and never distributed. Then they failed to tell the 600,000 people whose data was exposed ... for a year."Our current management team’s decision to disclose the incident was not only the right thing to do, it embodies the principles by which we are running our business today: transparency, integrity, and accountability," Uber chief legal officer Tony West said in a statement.As far as the $8.2 million, the Attorney Generals' consent judgment says it "may be used for purposes that may include, but are not limited to, attorneys' fees and other costs of investigation and litigation, or be placed in, or applied to, any consumer protection enforcement or revolving fund, future consumer protection or privacy enforcement or litigation, consumer education, or for other uses permitted by state law, at the sole discretion of the Attorneys General."So that's a big fat nothing for the Uber drivers, then. Totally cool – they're used to it.