Amazon now offers delivery service from Whole Foods in Orlando

Photo via Whole Foods Winter Park/Facebook
Now available in 48 cities, Amazon's delivery service from Whole Foods expanded today to include nine other markets, including Orlando.
Launched earlier this year, the one-hour service allows Amazon Prime members to shop for a variety of staple Whole Foods items, including fresh produce, meats, seafood, select alcohol and other locally sourced products.
Orlando Prime members will be able to order from any of three Whole Food markets in the area located in Altamonte Springs, Winter Park and Sand Lake Road.
“Prime Now delivery continues to be a hit with our customers and we’re excited to introduce the service in 10 new cities plus more neighborhoods in New York and Seattle,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods Market executive vice president of operations.
For nonmembers, Amazon also offers a free two-hour delivery service for orders over $35 and a one-hour delivery for $7.99 per order.
After Amazon first acquired Whole Foods in 2017, Florida Prime members received an additional 10 percent off
any order at any Whole Foods location.
