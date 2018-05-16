Tip Jar

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

Whole Foods now offering Amazon Prime discounts for Florida residents

Posted By on Wed, May 16, 2018 at 1:50 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WHOLE FOODS WINTER PARK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Whole Foods Winter Park/Facebook
It's Prime time in Florida.

Florida residents who have an Amazon Prime membership can now receive an additional 10 percent off at Whole Foods Market.

The deal starts today, after Amazon's 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods Market. All members have to do is scan their Whole Foods Market app after linking their Amazon Prime accounts to receive the discount at checkout.

Right now, the deal is only available at Florida stores, but it will begin spreading nationwide this summer. Orlando residents can use the discount at any of the three Whole Foods Markets in the area.

Whole Foods Market's CEO and co-founder, John Mackey, expressed his excitement about the partnership in a statement. "We’re thrilled for Whole Foods Market to be part of the Prime experience. By offering greater discounts on sale items, and exclusive deals like $10 off a pound for sustainably-sourced, wild-caught halibut, launching savings for Prime members is an amazing opportunity to bring our industry-leading quality standards and delicious food to more customers at a better price," said Mackey. 

According to Whole Foods, the new discounts also include exclusive offers each week, which can be found in the store and on the company's website.  Deals this week for Florida Amazon Prime members include organic strawberries for $2.99 per pound, wild-caught halibut steaks for $9.99 per pound and more.

It's a good time for Orlando residents to have access to cheaper organic food, since a recent study found that Orlando residents need to eat more fruits, vegetables and healthy alternatives to fatty foods.

The Orlando area currently has Whole Foods locations in Winter Park, Altamonte Springs and Dr. Phillips. 

