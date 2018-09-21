The Florida GOP keeps making Anna Eskamani look cool as hell

click to enlarge
Photo via Ana Eskamani/Twitter
The Florida GOP seems to be on a mission to make Anna Eskamani, a Democrat running for Central Florida's House District 47, look incredibly cool to her constituents, and it's definitely working.
Over the past couple of weeks, the Florida Republican Party has paid for two mailers, both showing Eskamani in a leather jacket, a pair of aviator shades, and holding a megaphone alongside quotes like "pussy power" and "fuck the patriarchy."
Naturally, Eskamani is flattered by the mailers, tweeting
, "Is it just me, or does this second attack mailer make me look fierce AF?"
The mailers take plenty of irony-free shots at Eskamani's character, and focus on how she's "extremely vulgar," and how her "temperament won't restore civility." This is something that is apparently out of bounds for women, but perfectly fine for our "Pussy Grabber in Chief
" and man with "the best words
," Donald Trump.
Of course, this level absurdity isn't lost on Eskamani either:
Similar to when Hillary Clinton referred to Trump as "Dangerous Donald," or more recently how the Texas GOP just can't stop making Beto O'Rourke look more appealing
, Florida Republicans weirdly think that putting a pseudo "parental warning" label on a flyer and showing their competition in a leather jacket will scare away the votes.
Shockingly no mailers have been sent out showing Eskamani jumping a motorcycle out of an exploding building, kick-flipping over Rick Scott, or dunking on a Planned Parenthood protester, but there's still roughly two months until the general election, which is Tuesday, Nov. 6.
Eskamani will face off with Republican Stockton Reeves, who told the Orlando Sentinel
that he "did not see the new mailer and was out of state on Wednesday and Thursday."
It's worth noting that both mailers echo the exact same language from this hilariously dumb attack video
from last July.
