Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 13, 2018

Bloggytown

Here's an incredibly dumb attack ad targeting Anna Eskamani

Posted By on Fri, Jul 13, 2018 at 12:09 PM

A new attack ad targeting Anna Eskamani, a Democrat running for Central Florida's House District 47,  argues that the candidate has done some "extreme" and scary things like marching for women's equality and speaking out against transphobia.

The ad, titled "Extreme Anna Eskamani," hilariously starts out with a "vulgar language" warning, as if anyone who's ever read a Tweet from our "pussy grabbing" president needs a heads-up about swear words.

Related Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer endorses Anna Eskamani in Florida House race
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer endorses Anna Eskamani in Florida House race
By Monivette Cordeiro
Blogs

The video then mashes together various clips of Eskamani speaking at local rallies and events saying things that are incredibly sensible, like, for instance, using actual history to make a point.

"This country is built on a history of oppression," she says. "We're going to change this great community, and this beautiful county." No argument there. Or when the video shows her saying "Fuck misogyny" and "Fuck the patriarchy." Yep. No argument there either.

It's unclear exactly who is behind the video, though it was uploaded to YouTube by Matt O'Hern. It's also unclear what exactly the point of the video is, besides: "Here's a woman yelling, and she has reasonable opinions! (You hate that, right?)"

The selective editing reaches its peak when the video cuts to a still photo of Eskamani at last year's Women's March in downtown Orlando, and then overlays the shot with chants of "Hey hey, ho ho, Capitalism has got to go." The only problem is that the sound clip isn't Eskamani's voice. 
Eskamani's campaign has since responded to the ad. "The GOP proves yet again that it is out of touch with Florida voters. While Anna Eskamani's campaign continues to gain momentum and local support, from raising over $300,000 to knocking on over 11,000 doors with an army of volunteers, the best the GOP can do for the people of House District 47 is recruit a fake Republican opponent," said communications director Marisol Samayoa in a statement. "By contrast, Florida House Victory is proud to have nearly 150 real Democrats running for state House in 90 percent of Florida's state House districts. Florida House Victory stands by Anna Eskamani and is proud of the robust grassroots campaign she is running to flip this seat from red to blue."

Related Orlando's Anna Eskamani received her NRA survey, which she then tossed in the recycling bin
Orlando's Anna Eskamani received her NRA survey, which she then tossed in the recycling bin
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

Eskamani has referred to her Democratic primary challenger, Lou Forges, as a Republican plant whose sole purpose is to force a primary. She filed a lawsuit against him two weeks ago alleging that his wife notarized his candidate paperwork, which is a felony.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sam Smith stopped by the Pulse memorial after his Orlando concert Read More

  2. UCF has a penis problem Read More

  3. Florida lawmakers are pressing FDOT for answers about I-4 being $100 million over budget Read More

  4. A new Topgolf location is coming to Lake Mary Read More

  5. Visit Orlando reveals new Magical Dining Month menus Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation