The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

The Heard

Shaq is a DJ now, and he's doing a set in Orlando

Posted By on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SHAQUILLE O'NEAL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Shaquille O'Neal/Facebook
Shaquille O'Neal, NBA Hall of Famer, former Magic center and guy who we assume answers every phone call with "yes, I'll do it," is a DJ now, and he's performing in Orlando this fall.

Shaq, who goes by DJ Diesel when he's behind a pair of CDJs large enough for a man of his stature, was recently announced as one of the acts at the RARE Orlando 2018 fest, which also includes a few other notable names like Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki and Kodak Black.

RARE, which is a 16-and-over event, will be be held at the Orlando Amphitheater on Oct. 6 and 7. Tickets start at $50. 

For the unfamiliar, Shaq has had a somewhat successful career as a performing artist, with four rap albums under his belt. It sort of makes sense that he's transitioned to DJing. Here he is doing a very trap-heavy set at a Mad Decent pool party in Miami last summer.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's a Florida man driving a 'street legal' jet ski on the highway Read More

  2. Florida boater somehow gets canoe stuck on alligator's back Read More

  3. A new Chinese theme park points to the future of Universal Orlando Read More

  4. Earth Fare organic supermarket will open its first Orlando area location next week Read More

  5. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation