Shaq is a DJ now, and he's doing a set in Orlando

PostedByColin Wolf
on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 2:58 PM
click to enlarge
Photo via Shaquille O'Neal/Facebook
Shaquille O'Neal, NBA Hall of Famer, former Magic center and guy who we assume answers every phone call with "yes, I'll do it," is a DJ now, and he's performing in Orlando this fall.
Shaq, who goes by DJ Diesel when he's behind a pair of CDJs large enough for a man of his stature, was recently announced as one of the acts at the RARE Orlando 2018 fest, which also includes a few other notable names like Wiz Khalifa, Steve Aoki and Kodak Black.
RARE, which is a 16-and-over event, will be be held at the Orlando Amphitheater on Oct. 6 and 7. Tickets start at $50.
For the unfamiliar, Shaq has had a somewhat successful career as a performing artist, with four rap albums under his belt. It sort of makes sense that he's transitioned to DJing. Here he is doing a very trap-heavy set at a Mad Decent pool party in Miami last summer.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.