Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Bloggytown

New 50,000-square-foot soccer complex coming to Lake Nona

Posted By on Wed, Sep 19, 2018 at 1:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TAVISTOCK DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
  • Photo via Tavistock Development Company
The Tavistock Development Company announced that a new 50,000-square-foot soccer facility is coming to Lake Nona by the summer of 2019.

XL Soccer World is scheduled to begin construction of a new facility in Lake Nona before the end of the year. The new facility will be located off Narcoossee Road near the Valencia Lake Nona campus and the Lake Nona shopping center. This new location is the second to open in Orlando.

The complex will offer both boarded turf fields and multi-surface fields, which can be used to play soccer, Futsal, lacrosse, flag football and volleyball. Also available will be a soccer-themed pub where guests can watch soccer games when they're off the field.
“As a Lake Nona resident and parent, I am so excited to bring our first-class facilities to our active community and to better serve south Orlando,” said XL Soccer World CEO Ciaran McArdle. “Our fully air-conditioned fields are ideal for year-round play away from the heat and rain. We offer different leagues, programs, and pick-up opportunities for both children and adults, there is something for players of all ages.”

The new XL Soccer World is just one of the many recent additions to the Lake Nona community. Joining it is a new shipping container food hall scheduled to open in December and a health resort and spa projected to open sometime in 2020.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here's a Florida man driving a 'street legal' jet ski on the highway Read More

  2. A new Chinese theme park points to the future of Universal Orlando Read More

  3. Florida boater somehow gets canoe stuck on alligator's back Read More

  4. Earth Fare organic supermarket will open its first Orlando area location next week Read More

  5. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation