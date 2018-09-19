New 50,000-square-foot soccer complex coming to Lake Nona

click to enlarge
Photo via Tavistock Development Company
The Tavistock Development Company announced that a new 50,000-square-foot soccer facility is coming to Lake Nona by the summer of 2019.
XL Soccer World is scheduled to begin construction of a new facility in Lake Nona before the end of the year. The new facility will be located off Narcoossee Road near the Valencia Lake Nona campus and the Lake Nona shopping center. This new location is the second to open in Orlando.
The complex will offer both boarded turf fields and multi-surface fields, which can be used to play soccer, Futsal, lacrosse, flag football and volleyball. Also available will be a soccer-themed pub where guests can watch soccer games when they're off the field.
“As a Lake Nona resident and parent, I am so excited to bring our first-class facilities to our active community and to better serve south Orlando,” said XL Soccer World CEO Ciaran McArdle. “Our fully air-conditioned fields are ideal for year-round play away from the heat and rain. We offer different leagues, programs, and pick-up opportunities for both children and adults, there is something for players of all ages.”
The new XL Soccer World is just one of the many recent additions to the Lake Nona community. Joining it is a new shipping container food hall
scheduled to open in December and a health resort and spa
projected to open sometime in 2020.
