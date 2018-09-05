New details released on shipping container food hall coming to Lake Nona

click to enlarge
New details have emerged on the planned shipping container food hall concept coming to Lake Nona this December.
Tavistock Development Company says the new 30,000 square-foot complex will be called "Boxi Park," and will include 12 shipping containers, arranged in both one- and two-story configurations, which will be filled with a "roster of restaurants."
The open-air space will also feature weekly live entertainment, a fenced dog park, a playground, a beer garden and a beach volleyball court. A new surface parking lot is also in the mix, which will be adjacent to the five-story parking garage already in place at the LakeNona’s Town Center district.
"Lake Nona is about connecting people," said Jim Zboril, President of Tavistock Development Company, in a statement. "We have worked tirelessly to create engaging opportunities for our residents, businesses, and visitors – places to connect. Boxi Park will provide a unique entertainment venue to relax, grab a beer, let the kids run around, and enjoy the sunshine. We’re very excited to bring this new concept to Central Florida."
Tavistock says they plan to relocate 60-foot-tall live oak trees to help with shade. "The trees are part of a bigger relocation initiative from Tavistock Development Company to preserve and move more than 100 trees from wetlands located on the southern border of Lake Nona," says a press release.
The project, which was first announced back in May
, is located at 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. and is expected to be completed by December of 2018.
