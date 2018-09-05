Tip Jar

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

New details released on shipping container food hall coming to Lake Nona

Posted By on Wed, Sep 5, 2018 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TAVISTOCK
  • Photo via Tavistock
New details have emerged on the planned shipping container food hall concept coming to Lake Nona this December.

Tavistock Development Company says the new 30,000 square-foot complex will be called "Boxi Park," and will include 12 shipping containers, arranged in both one- and two-story configurations, which will be filled with a "roster of restaurants."

The open-air space will also feature weekly live entertainment, a fenced dog park, a playground, a beer garden and a beach volleyball court. A new surface parking lot is also in the mix, which will be adjacent to the five-story parking garage already in place at the LakeNona’s Town Center district.

"Lake Nona is about connecting people," said Jim Zboril, President of Tavistock Development Company, in a statement. "We have worked tirelessly to create engaging opportunities for our residents, businesses, and visitors – places to connect. Boxi Park will provide a unique entertainment venue to relax, grab a beer, let the kids run around, and enjoy the sunshine. We’re very excited to bring this new concept to Central Florida."



Tavistock says they plan to relocate 60-foot-tall live oak trees to help with shade. "The trees are part of a bigger relocation initiative from Tavistock Development Company to preserve and move more than 100 trees from wetlands located on the southern border of Lake Nona," says a press release.

The project, which was first announced back in May, is located at 6877 Tavistock Lakes Blvd. and is expected to be completed by December of 2018.

