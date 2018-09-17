Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis

Florida Governor Rick Scott lasted about 10 minutes at a restaurant this morning before crowds eventually booed him out the back door.
Scott, who is currently running for Senate against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson, was visiting Mojos Real Cuban in Venice, Florida, for a campaign stop when he was greeted by hundreds of protesters upset about the state's continuous red tide algae issues.
According to Zac Anderson
of the Miami Herald
, Scott came in through the back door of the restaurant to find a crowded restaurant mixed with both supporters and angry protesters. Scott only stayed for about 10 minutes before trying to sneak out.
When asked by a reporter at the event if he would've done anything differently in terms of Florida's water quality, he said, "We did the right thing.
"
Scott declared a state of emergency back in July over the state's red tide problem, though it should be noted that this was after he spent the last eight years cutting nearly $700 million
from Florida's environmental agencies (many of which oversee algae outbreaks).
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.