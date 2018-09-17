The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, September 17, 2018

The Gist

Disney announces new firework show to replace Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth'

Posted By on Mon, Sep 17, 2018 at 3:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOSHUA SUDOCK VIA DISNEY PARKS BLOG
  • Photo by Joshua Sudock via Disney Parks Blog
After running for nearly 20 years, Walt Disney World announced today that Epcot's beloved firework spectacular "Illuminations: Reflections of Earth" will come to an end in 2019.

As of now, the show is planned to continue its run at the World Showcase Lagoon until the end of the summer of 2019, and will be replaced as part of Epcot's multi-year transformation.

The new show, which will debut immediately after the conclusion of "IllumiNations," has yet to be announced, but joins the long list of announced experiences coming to the park in upcoming years, including a new Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster and a Ratatouille-inspired attraction in World Showcase.

Rumors for the new show have been around for years, but really came to a head back in March. As Orlando Weekly's Ken Storey previously wrote, vice president of parades Steven Davison is reportedly taking a very hands-on approach with the new show, which is rumored to be called "Illuminations: Windows on the World."



According to a statement posted to their official blog, the Disney Parks Live Entertainment team is already working on the new nighttime firework show and the new version will stay true to the original vision of the park.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott booed out of restaurant over Florida's red tide crisis Read More

  2. It's a perfect time to be a slumlord in Orlando Read More

  3. UCF improperly used $38 million in state funds on a building project Read More

  4. Shirtless Florida man travels to Myrtle Beach to head bang during Hurricane Florence Read More

  5. DeSantis spoke at a conference whose founder suggested Muslims 'cannot be loyal citizens' of U.S. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation