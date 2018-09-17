Disney announces new firework show to replace Epcot's 'IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth'

click to enlarge
Photo by Joshua Sudock via Disney Parks Blog
After running for nearly 20 years, Walt Disney World announced today that Epcot's beloved firework spectacular "Illuminations: Reflections of Earth" will come to an end in 2019.
As of now, the show is planned to continue its run at the World Showcase Lagoon until the end of the summer of 2019, and will be replaced as part of Epcot's multi-year transformation.
The new show, which will debut immediately after the conclusion of "IllumiNations," has yet to be announced, but joins the long list of announced experiences coming to the park in upcoming years, including a new Guardians of the Galaxy rollercoaster and a Ratatouille
-inspired attraction in World Showcase.
Rumors for the new show
have been around for years, but really came to a head back in March. As Orlando Weekly's
Ken Storey previously wrote, vice president of parades Steven Davison is reportedly taking a very hands-on approach with the new show, which is rumored to be called "Illuminations: Windows on the World."
According to a statement posted to their official blog, the Disney Parks Live Entertainment team is already working on the new nighttime firework show and the new version will stay true to the original vision of the park.
