Orlando Public Library hosts first-ever Melrose Film Festival this weekend

The Dorothy Lumley Melrose Center at downtown’s Orlando Public Library is an unparalleled resource for creatives, giving them hands-on access to film and music production equipment and instruction. Perhaps to provide some inspiration for local filmmakers to come use their library card to access those resources, the Melrose Center hosts its first film festival this weekend. It’s a daylong screenfest of short films, music videos and animation, all selected from more than 2,000 submissions. Along with the screenings, you’ll get to check out panels and Q&A sessions for more information on how to get your feet wet in the local film community. Action!
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15 | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info
| free
