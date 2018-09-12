29 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via the Brayzen Heads/Facebook
-
Brayzen Heads
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Friday, Sept. 14
Brayzen Heads
8 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Orlando Rocks! Slickwood, Beemo, Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists, Spayed Koolie
7:30 pm at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista.
Road to Imagine: Laser Assassins
8 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave;.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Brass Band of Central Florida
2 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo.
Brayzen Heads
8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Brown Bag Brass Band
9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
Jeff Jarrett
8:30 pm at Lazy Gator at the Black Hammock, 2356 Black Hammock Fish Camp Road, Oviedo.
The Orlando House Music Party Vol. 4
9 pm at Three Masks, 1023 W. Colonial Drive.
Rocket 88
8 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester
5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Groove City: A Pop-Up Record Party
6 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Monday, Sept. 17
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Nadeem's Cheap Assed Bingo Night
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez
8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.