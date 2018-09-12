The Heard

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

29 free concerts happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Sep 12, 2018 at 12:51 PM

  • Photo via the Brayzen Heads/Facebook
  • Brayzen Heads
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Sept. 13
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday Night Hang: Dave Sheffield Trio 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

Friday, Sept. 14
Brayzen Heads 8 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Orlando Rocks! Slickwood, Beemo, Cat Ridgeway & the Tourists, Spayed Koolie 7:30 pm at House of Blues, Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista.
Road to Imagine: Laser Assassins 8 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave;.

Saturday, Sept. 15
Brass Band of Central Florida 2 pm at St. Luke's Lutheran Church and School, 2021 W. State Road 426, Oviedo.
Brayzen Heads 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Brown Bag Brass Band 9 pm at The Lucky Lure, 1427 N. Orange Ave.
Jeff Jarrett 8:30 pm at Lazy Gator at the Black Hammock, 2356 Black Hammock Fish Camp Road, Oviedo.
The Orlando House Music Party Vol. 4 9 pm at Three Masks, 1023 W. Colonial Drive.
Rocket 88 8 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.

Sunday, Sept. 16
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Lauren Lester 5 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Groove City: A Pop-Up Record Party 6 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.



Monday, Sept. 17
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park.
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford.
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Blues Juniors 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Nadeem's Cheap Assed Bingo Night 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Sept. 18
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Tuesday Night Sessions: Chris Cortez 8 pm; Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

