The first ever Orlando Flea comes to downtown this weekend

Lovers of local "artisans, designers, and creators," rejoice! This Sunday, the inaugural Orlando Flea
comes to downtown Orlando.
The indoor flea market goes from noon to 4 p.m. at Celine Orlando (22 S. Magnolia Ave.) and will feature local crafts, food, live music and a full bar.
A collaborative project between Mark Baratelli of The Daily City
and RedFork Marketing, the Orlando Flea was created to celebrate and support local creatives and small businesses, inspired by the long-running Brooklyn Flea
.
A few examples of knick-knacks available at the event include handmade soaps from Naked Bar Soap Co. LLC, vintage clothing from Chiffon Cat Vintage and handmade swimwear from DePalma World.
For more info, head to the Facebook event page
.
