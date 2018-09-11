Bloggytown

Tuesday, September 11, 2018

Orlando among 19 cities to debut AT&T 5G technology

Posted By on Tue, Sep 11, 2018 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JESHOOTS VIA PIXABAY
In early 2019, Orlando and Jacksonville will be among the 19 cities to debut AT&T's new standards-based mobile 5G technology, the company announced in a news release Tuesday.

5G is oft-viewed as the latest frontier of phone service, with increased speeds and quality.

"We're at the dawn of something new that will define the next decade and generation of connectivity," AT&T chief technology officer Andre Feutsch says in the release. "Future smart factories and retailers, self-driving cars, untethered virtual and augmented realities, and other yet-to-be-discovered experiences will grow up on tomorrow's 5G networks."

Orlando will be included in the third wave of cities to receive the technology, while Jacksonville is included in the first two.



The technology will be featured in cities such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Louisville, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Raleigh and San Antonio by the end of 2018. Cities to receive the technology alongside the City Beautiful in 2019 include Nashville, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and San Jose.

"The 5G revolution will cast a much wider net," according to Wired. "It's an information conduit being built to connect self-driving cars, VR headsets, delivery drones and billions of interconnected devices inside your home."

AT&T's announcement comes on the heels of Verizon's announcement on Monday, in which the company noted how it had successfully completed its first call on a 5G network.

