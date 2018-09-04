Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Barry Manilow to bring his 'Very Barry Christmas' to Orlando
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Sep 4, 2018 at 12:49 PM
click image
-
PHoto via Barry Manilow/Facebook
Crooner Barry Manilow
has announced a trio of "Very Barry Christmas" holiday music shows in Florida
, and the City Beautiful is one of those stops!
As of this writing, the three Florida stops
are the only announced dates period for Manilow's holiday music marathon, so start warming up the snow machines now.
Barry Manilow's "A Very Barry Christmas"
happens on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday, Sept. 14.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Barry Manilow, A Very Barry Christmas, Christmas, Holiday, Music, Songs, Concert, Tour, Image