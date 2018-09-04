The Heard

Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Barry Manilow to bring his 'Very Barry Christmas' to Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Sep 4, 2018 at 12:49 PM

Crooner Barry Manilow has announced a trio of "Very Barry Christmas" holiday music shows in Florida, and the City Beautiful is one of those stops!

As of this writing, the three Florida stops are the only announced dates period for Manilow's holiday music marathon, so start warming up the snow machines now.

Barry Manilow's "A Very Barry Christmas" happens on Saturday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 14.

