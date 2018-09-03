Embracing Andrew Gillum, Florida Democrats show their teeth. But will it help Bill Nelson?

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Florida Democratic Party chairwoman Terrie Rizzo chants "Bring it home!" with gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum (left), State Rep. Carlos Smith, and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (far right) to conclude a Democratic victory rally in Orlando on Aug 31 2018.

e's more for working people's issues, healthcare benefits, and the right to have a good retirement.

Democratic nominee for Attorney General Sean Shaw

Democratic nominee for governor Andrew Gillum speaks to reporters following a union hall speech on Friday Aug 31 2018.