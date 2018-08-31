Bloggytown

Friday, August 31, 2018

Watch this video of the effects from Lake Okeechobee's toxic discharge

Posted By on Fri, Aug 31, 2018 at 2:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: CAVIN BROTHERS, COLORBLIND MEDIA
  • Photo cred: Cavin Brothers, Colorblind Media
Dirty brown discharges, green algae blooms, dead fish – these are images Floridians have grown accustomed to, as billions of gallons of toxic water from Lake Okeechobee has poured into the state's estuaries and beyond.

More of the above has been scheduled to be flushed into both the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie Rivers as recently as Aug. 24.

To help shed light on this issue, Hell's Bay Boatworks, a Titusville-based skiff manufacturer, has commissioned a video of the environmental havoc with the help of Captains for Clean Water, an organization dedicated to helping protect the Sunshine State's waterways.

"This news video is just as relevant today as it was when we shot it in early July," said boating Capt. Chris Wittman after re-exploring the Caloosahatchee River with a CNN crew earlier this week. "It’s tragic what’s happening for the sixth full summer in a row, to these rivers and Lake Okeechobee, as this toxic eye-burning, respiratory-choking discharge collects in the canals, banks and slow current areas before reaching the Atlantic and Gulf, while driving many residents from their homes."



See the damage for yourself, courtesy of the Cavin Brothers and Colorblind Media. 

