Thursday, August 30, 2018

Watch moment when Evans High student finds out he won $100K scholarship from Beyoncé, Jay-Z in Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Aug 30, 2018 at 12:17 PM


We don't know how Evans High School senior Keshawn Morgan remained upright after realizing he won a $100,000 educational scholarship from Beyoncé and Jay-Z during the couple's Orlando concert.

The pop diva legend and her rapper husband were in town for a stop on their "OTR II" tour Wednesday night when opening act DJ Khaled announced the scholarship winner.

"Orlando, we've got to surprise somebody with a $100,000 'On the Run II' scholarship," Khaled said to the crowd as the camera zoomed in on Keshawn. "Tonight, the person is in the building. He don't even know he 'bout to get a scholarship from Beyoncé and Jay-Z, so this is a surprise."

Keshawn, who is the top third student in his class at Evans High School, is the president of the high school's Theatre Society and Spanish Honor Society. He is also a member of the school's UNICEF Club and Poetry Club. Through the BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are providing $100,000 scholarships to one exceptional senior high school student with financial needs on their 11 U.S. OTR II tour stops, according to a news release from the performers. The award money will served as a "dedicated university-based fund for each selected student throughout the duration of their enrollment," the release said. The students were chosen by the Boys and Girls Club of America.



click image OTR II in Orlando - PHOTO BY ROBIN HARPER VIA PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT
As DJ Khaled listed details about Keshawn, the high schooler and his friends started jumping for joy. The reaction video, created by Beyoncé's company Parkwood Entertainment, was first posted online by The Wire 98.5.

"Oh my gosh – I can't believe it," Keshawn said as he clutched his chest. "I can't even describe how I feel. It's amazing – I never would have thought, $100,000?! I want to be a lawyer, and I just – I can't believe I won this!"

Congrats, Keshawn!

