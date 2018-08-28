The Heard

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

The Heard

Queen Beyoncé and her husband set to rattle windows all around Camping World Stadium

Posted By on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 7:56 PM

For those of you who didn’t take off work to buy your ticket five months ago with rent money when the Queen asked you to, here is a reminder: Legend and icon Beyoncé and her rapper husband, Jay-Z, will be in Orlando Wednesday for a second iteration of their successful “On The Run” tour. This is the first time Beyoncé has performed in Orlando since 2007 – the one where she slipped down a dozen steps but got right the fuck back up and kept singing “Ring the Alarm” because she’s a once-in-a-lifetime performer. Whether you appreciate the genius of Mrs. Knowles-Carter or not, Queen Bey puts on an amazing show every time without fail. Take our money, Blue Ivy!

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29 | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 407-440-7900 | campingworldstadium.com | $49.50-$1,987.75

