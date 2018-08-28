Queen Beyoncé and her husband set to rattle windows all around Camping World Stadium

click to enlarge
For those of you who didn’t take off work to buy your ticket five months ago with rent money when the Queen asked you to, here is a reminder: Legend and icon Beyoncé and her rapper husband, Jay-Z, will be in Orlando Wednesday for a second iteration of their successful “On The Run” tour. This is the first time Beyoncé has performed in Orlando since 2007 – the one where she slipped down a dozen steps but got right the fuck back up and kept singing “Ring the Alarm” because she’s a once-in-a-lifetime performer. Whether you appreciate the genius of Mrs. Knowles-Carter or not, Queen Bey puts on an amazing show every time without fail. Take our money, Blue Ivy!
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29 | Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place | 407-440-7900 | campingworldstadium.com
| $49.50-$1,987.75
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.