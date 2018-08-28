Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Andrew Gillum wins historic Democratic nomination for Florida governor
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 9:38 PM
Beating the projected odds, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum won the Democratic nomination for Florida governor Tuesday night.
The nomination is historic – Gillum is the state's first African-American nominee for governor. If elected, he would be the first black governor of Florida.
With the majority of precincts reporting in Florida by 9:30 p.m., Gillum and his progressive campaign had pulled ahead of former Congresswoman Gwen Graham by a margin of 34 percent of the vote to Graham's 31 percent, according to the state Division of Elections
.
For months, Gillum has been locked in a contentious battle for the nomination against former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine, Palm Beach real estate billionaire Jeff Greene and Winter Park businessman Chris King.
This story is breaking news. Check back here for updates.
