Tuesday, August 28, 2018

After Jacksonville shooting, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi focuses on dangers of video games

Posted By on Tue, Aug 28, 2018 at 4:27 PM


Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's approach to the gun debate, following a shooting in Jacksonville that left two dead and 11 more injured: Blame the video games, but don't you dare blame the goddamned guns.

In a Monday interview about the Jacksonville shooting on Fox News, Bondi warned parents that "predators" might find their darling children through games' location services.

Of course, it takes two to tango. Fox News host Steve Doocy lobbed the softball question at Bondi in the first place. At one point, Doocey, who made it abundantly clear that he's not the gamer-type, brought up to Bondi the prolific fact that "usually, I believe, something like this [video games] is played remotely," and not usually "under one roof."

"The scary thing is they could find out where your 13-year-old is sitting at home playing that game," said Bondi may or may not be vying for a post-political career with the TV station, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.



She also noted: "I know Minecraft, we've talked about that in the past, I don't know about Fortnite."

While simulated firearms used in video games and arcades may be uncannily similar to the real thing, they don't actually shoot someone when you pull the trigger. Go figure.

