Friday, August 24, 2018
Orange County Republicans elect Rich Crotty as new state committeeman
Posted
By Xander Peters
on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 1:37 PM
As of Thursday night, the Orange County Republican Executive Committee elected former county Mayor Rich Crotty as the new state committeeman, according to Orlando Rising
.
Crotty will replace former Orlando mayoral candidate Paul Paulson – the same Paulson
who resigned last month following allegations that his "sham charity" for wounded veterans, Help the Vets Inc.
, was a flimflam meant to pad his own pockets.
Crotty served as county mayor from 2001 to 2011 and county property appraiser from 1992 to 2001. Prior to his time as a countywide elected official, he served in the Florida House and Senate.
