Orange County Republicans elect Rich Crotty as new state committeeman

click to enlarge Screen grab via Facebook.com/Rich.Crotty.58

As of Thursday night, the Orange County Republican Executive Committee elected former county Mayor Rich Crotty as the new state committeeman, according to Orlando Rising Crotty will replace former Orlando mayoral candidate Paul Paulson – the same Paulson who resigned last month following allegations that his "sham charity" for wounded veterans, Help the Vets Inc. , was a flimflam meant to pad his own pockets.Crotty served as county mayor from 2001 to 2011 and county property appraiser from 1992 to 2001. Prior to his time as a countywide elected official, he served in the Florida House and Senate.