Friday, August 24, 2018

Bound shows beautiful side of heavy music in Orlando debut, Dearest emerges as full band

Posted By on Fri, Aug 24, 2018 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge Bound at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bound at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Bound, Boston Marriage, Uh and Dearest, Will’s Pub, Aug. 21

Bound is a promising new D.C. band that just made their Orlando debut courtesy of local promoter Endoxa Booking. Being practically post-everything, they’re not a group that’s conveniently sorted. Stemming audibly from metal, post-rock, shoegaze and dream pop, their influences are many and varied. But in their hands, it all proves complementary. At once gossamer and heavy, their sound is a complex fog of slow-breath mood and bottomless, elegant melancholy. In its quiet stretches, it verges on evaporation. But when it rises, it comes in like a tsunami.

click to enlarge Bound at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bound at Will's Pub
There are only two meaningful ways to experience this band: at volume on a stentorian stereo with no neighbors or live. In person, they don’t just play, they envelop, like a magnificent hurricane of pristine fuzz and groan.

click to enlarge Bound at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bound at Will's Pub
How committed to texture is this band? Just look at this sick-ass pedal array:

click to enlarge Bound at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Bound at Will's Pub
All told, Bound’s lush vision shows the more beautiful possibilities of heavy music.



click to enlarge Boston Marriage at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Boston Marriage at Will's Pub
Good performances were also given by reliable local openers Boston Marriage and Uh.

click to enlarge Uh at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Uh at Will's Pub
But showing a very new look was rising Orlando act Dearest. The solo loop-and-layer guitar vehicle of Tracy Farah has now spread its wings as a full-band project. Admittedly, a two-piece isn’t everyone’s idea of a full band. But with the capacity that Farah already handles alone, the mere addition of a drummer can qualify.

click to enlarge Dearest at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Dearest at Will's Pub
Not to completely hang the work on gimmick, but there is a real magic to watching a skilled loop-and-layer act work alone, and Farah is a notably good one. Well, the looping still happens. But with just the addition of a drummer, Dearest’s songs already take on whole new sense of flight and scale. What was a lovely, sparkling cloud before is now a gorgeous silver tower. They’re still finding their footing as a unit but the case for expanding the Dearest sound is already made.

click to enlarge Dearest at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Dearest at Will's Pub
click to enlarge Dearest at Will's Pub - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Dearest at Will's Pub

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

