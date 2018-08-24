Bound shows beautiful side of heavy music in Orlando debut, Dearest emerges as full band

click to enlarge Jen Cray

is a promising new D.C. band that just made their Orlando debut courtesy of local promoterBeing practicallythey’re not a group that’s conveniently sorted. Stemming audibly from metal, post-rock, shoegaze and dream pop, their influences are many and varied. But in their hands, it all provesAt once gossamer and heavy, their sound is a complex fog of slow-breath mood and bottomless, elegant melancholy. In its quiet stretches, it verges on evaporation. But when it rises, it comes in like a tsunami.There are only two meaningful ways to experience this band: at volume on a stentorian stereo with no neighbors orIn person, they don’t just play, they envelop, like a magnificent hurricane of pristine fuzz and groan.How committed to texture is this band? Just look at thisAll told, Bound’s lush vision shows theof heavy music.Good performances were also given by reliable local openersandBut showing a very new look was rising Orlando actThe solo loop-and-layer guitar vehicle of Tracy Farah has now spread its wings as aAdmittedly, a two-piece isn’t everyone’s idea of a full band. But with the capacity that Farah already handles alone, the mere addition of a drummer can qualify.Not to completely hang the work on gimmick, but there is a real magic to watching a skilled loop-and-layer act work alone, and Farah is a notably good one. Well, the looping still happens. But with just the addition of a drummer, Dearest’s songs already take on whole new sense ofWhat was a lovely, sparkling cloud before is now a gorgeous silver tower. They’re still finding their footing as a unit but the case for expanding the Dearest sound is already made.