Orlando attorney John Morgan says he might buy newly shuttered Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

@OrlandoWeekly FYI Wally’s Liquor on Mills Ave just closed for good THIS MORNING (with patrons inside drinking). I know y’all write about closures etc. Sad day for a lot of locals around here pic.twitter.com/LK39iW4qVJ — Kelli Deluxe🦈 (@the_kspot) August 21, 2018

Our hearts are still aching over the fact that Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors, a local landmark and cultural institution, closed up shop this morning.From Wally's bartender Tania Bernard:And yet, for those of us who are still moaning our say-it-isn't-sos, hope may be on the way in the former of Orlando attorney John Morgan."This is a national day of morning (sp)," Morgan, a longtime patron of Wally's, writes toby email. "Had my first drink there at age 16. Built my business there with union folks. Best bar of all time."But Morgan, abiding by his business' motto of "For the People," says he hasn't had enough of Wally's. In fact, he might even buy it."I'm going to reach out to [Wally's owner] Martin aka Boomer and see if I can buy it," Morgan writes. "I don't even know if the place makes money and don't care. I'd give all the profits to charity."He adds: "I'm in the Hamptons for the summer but I'll be home soon.""Help is on the way."