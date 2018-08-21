Tip Jar

Tuesday, August 21, 2018

Orlando attorney John Morgan says he might buy newly shuttered Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors

Posted By on Tue, Aug 21, 2018 at 12:03 PM

Our hearts are still aching over the fact that Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors, a local landmark and cultural institution, closed up shop this morning.

From Wally's bartender Tania Bernard:

And yet, for those of us who are still moaning our say-it-isn't-sos, hope may be on the way in the former of Orlando attorney John Morgan.

"This is a national day of morning (sp)," Morgan, a longtime patron of Wally's, writes to Orlando Weekly by email. "Had my first drink there at age 16. Built my business there with union folks. Best bar of all time."



But Morgan, abiding by his business' motto of "For the People," says he hasn't had enough of Wally's. In fact, he might even buy it.

"I'm going to reach out to [Wally's owner] Martin aka Boomer and see if I can buy it," Morgan writes. "I don't even know if the place makes money and don't care. I'd give all the profits to charity."

He adds: "I'm in the Hamptons for the summer but I'll be home soon."

"Help is on the way." 
