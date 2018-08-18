Bloggytown

Saturday, August 18, 2018

Jeff Greene has poured almost $30 million into Florida governor's race

Posted By on Sat, Aug 18, 2018 at 9:44 AM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA YOUTUBE.COM
  • Screen grab via YouTube.com
Democratic candidate Jeff Greene has put another $7 million of his fortune into the governor’s race, bringing the total since early June to nearly $30 million, according to a finance report posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website.

Greene, a Palm Beach billionaire, loaned and contributed a total of $7 million to his campaign account from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9.

In all, Greene had put $29.45 million into the campaign, which had spent $29.066 million, as of Aug. 10, the report shows.

Greene is running in the Aug. 28 Democratic primary against Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, Winter Park businessman Chris King and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

