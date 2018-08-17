Friday, August 17, 2018
WPRK is finally back on the air
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 10:32 AM
After their tower was damaged by Hurricane Irma, and then not replaced because of upcoming construction, and then they found a new place for the antenna, and then it was taken over by a pair of nesting bald eagles, local college radio station 91.5 FM WPRK
is finally
back on the air.
The Rollins College radio station, formerly known as the "Best in Basement Radio" (they'll have to come up with a new slogan since they've moved out of the basement) has been streaming online only since they switched off on Sept. 8
of last year. However, today they flipped the switch and are finally back on the airwaves.
Go ahead, try it out! It works!
Welcome back, WPRK! Our commute just wasn't the same.
