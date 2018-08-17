Universal Orlando's Cinemark Theater is getting a massive remodel

click to enlarge
Universal announced their partnership with Cinemark Theaters today, and the CityWalk movie theater is about to get flipped.
The new theater will feature a Cinemark XD auditorium. According to Universal
, the auditorium will feature "expansive wall-to-wall screens, custom-engineered surround sound with multi-channel speakers and state-of-the-art projection systems capable of delivering 35 trillion colors."
The XD auditorium, along with the 20 other auditoriums, will be equipped with brand new "Luxury Lounger" seats, which include "extendable footrests, cupholders and plush seating."
The theater will be closed all day Friday, Sept. 14, to prepare for the Cinemark debut on Saturday, Sept. 15.
Renovations are expected to take "several months," and an official completion date is yet to be announced.
