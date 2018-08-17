The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 17, 2018

The Gist

Universal Orlando's Cinemark Theater is getting a massive remodel

Posted By on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
  • Photo via Universal Studios
Universal announced their partnership with Cinemark Theaters today, and the CityWalk movie theater is about to get flipped.

The new theater will feature a Cinemark XD auditorium. According to Universal, the auditorium will feature "expansive wall-to-wall screens, custom-engineered surround sound with multi-channel speakers and state-of-the-art projection systems capable of delivering 35 trillion colors."

The XD auditorium, along with the 20 other auditoriums, will be equipped with brand new "Luxury Lounger" seats, which include "extendable footrests, cupholders and plush seating."

The theater will be closed all day Friday, Sept. 14, to prepare for the Cinemark debut on Saturday, Sept. 15.



Renovations are expected to take "several months," and an official completion date is yet to be announced.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Get rewarded with free beer for playing hooky on City Skip Day Read More

  2. GOP race for Florida Attorney General gets personal Read More

  3. Deputies identify worker killed after falling into vat of oil near Disney World Read More

  4. WPRK is finally back on the air Read More

  5. Oprah TV series builds set at high school near Universal Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation