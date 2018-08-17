Sample the best in cruelty-free treats at Orlando Vegan Fest

click to enlarge
Only the most retrograde chefs are knee-jerk anti-vegan these days – and may we venture the opinion that it’s probably because they lack the creativity required to make vegan food delicious? (Note: We’re not judging people who eat animal products, just saying people who do should stop judging those who don’t.) So while the meat bros are scrambling to get with the now, the rest of us will be chowing down at the inaugural Orlando Vegan Festival, featuring chefs Kristine Palkowetz, Jenn Ross (DaJen Eats) and Roberto Treviño (El Buda). Now, Treviño can cook his way around some tuna poké or ropa vieja – our reviewer called his Latin-Asian duck breast with miso-honey potatoes “magnificent” – so isn’t it cool that he can also wow your tastebuds without meat, eggs or dairy? Level up your own skills at his cooking demo, or just wander around the park tasting cruelty-free treats.
noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 | Eagle Nest Park, 5165 Metrowest Blvd. | facebook.com/floridaveganfest
| $8-$10
