City of Orlando set to approve pedestrian and bicycle safety funds next week

click to enlarge
Come Monday, Orlando City Council is expected to approve an initiative meant to reduce bicycle and pedestrian deaths citywide. Almost $55,000 of the funds will be granted by the University of North Florida.
The initiative will be used to enforce some of the city's most dangerous sections of roadway, with a project goal of "[increasing] awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists on Florida's roads," according to the agreement
.
The agreement states that the Orlando Police Department will be contracted by the Florida Department of Transportation to complete a project called "High Visibility Enforcement" in key areas of the city, which can be altered based on statistical needs where enforcement may be more beneficial, according to OPD spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Bernal.
Per the agreement, OPD officers will be required to put in overtime hours during the extra patrol periods to conduct "on-street education and enforcement operations" through the 39-week initiative.
Alert Today
, an FDOT safety initiative, will also provide educational material to pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, including information on crosswalk safety to helmet instructions for children.
In 2016, according to the annual "Dangerous by Design
" report, Orlando was ranked as the state's third deadliest city, with an average 2.58 annual pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.