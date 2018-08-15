Wednesday, August 15, 2018
SeaWorld's Aquatica is offering Latin-inspired food and music throughout September
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Aug 15, 2018 at 5:07 PM
SeaWorld's Aquatica water park is debuting a new Latin-themed monthlong event this fall.
"Fiesta Aquatica
" will take place throughout the month of September, and will feature "live entertainment, specialty menu items and beach games," says the company.
From SeaWorld:
Latin-inspired treats, mixed drinks, and Sangria located in specialty food stations throughout the park and at Waterstone Grill, Mango Market, and Ke're's Bar. Popular food selections will include: pinchos with pigeon peas, arepas, empanadas, bacalaítos, fish tacos, tripleta and tasty snow cones with Latin flavors.
Also, Latin music will be played daily throughout the park, and every Saturday and Sunday the water park will have a DJ.
