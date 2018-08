SeaWorld's Aquatica is offering Latin-inspired food and music throughout September

click to enlarge Photo via SeaWorld

Latin-inspired treats, mixed drinks, and Sangria located in specialty food stations throughout the park and at Waterstone Grill, Mango Market, and Ke're's Bar. Popular food selections will include: pinchos with pigeon peas, arepas, empanadas, bacalaítos, fish tacos, tripleta and tasty snow cones with Latin flavors.

SeaWorld's Aquatica water park is debuting a new Latin-themed monthlong event this fall. Fiesta Aquatica " will take place throughout the month of September, and will feature "live entertainment, specialty menu items and beach games," says the company.From SeaWorld:Also, Latin music will be played daily throughout the park, and every Saturday and Sunday the water park will have a DJ.