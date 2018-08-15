Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Mujer de Fuego Olga Tañón announces Orlando show set for October
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Aug 15, 2018 at 2:33 PM
click image
Olga Tañón
-
Photo via Olga Tañón/Facebook
, Puerto Rican singing sensation and merengue queen
, has announced an Orlando show set for this autumn!
Dubbed the “Mujer de Fuego,
” Tañón has been crafting hits since her solo debut, 1992's Sola
, was the first Puerto Rican woman artist to be certified Gold in the U.S.
, and even has actual Guinness World Records
for number of hit singles in her long and illustrious career.
Olga Tañón headlines the Hard Rock Live
on Friday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale
Friday, Aug. 17.
