Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Mujer de Fuego Olga Tañón announces Orlando show set for October

Posted By on Wed, Aug 15, 2018 at 2:33 PM

click image PHOTO VIA OLGA TAÑÓN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Olga Tañón/Facebook
Olga Tañón, Puerto Rican singing sensation and merengue queen, has announced an Orlando show set for this autumn!

Dubbed the “Mujer de Fuego,” Tañón has been crafting hits since her solo debut, 1992's Sola, was the first Puerto Rican woman artist to be certified Gold in the U.S., and even has actual Guinness World Records for number of hit singles in her long and illustrious career.

Olga Tañón headlines the Hard Rock Live on Friday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 17.
