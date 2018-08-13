Bloggytown

Monday, August 13, 2018

Florida Gov. Rick Scott declares state of emergency over red tide algae

Posted By on Mon, Aug 13, 2018 at 5:04 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
Gov. Rick Scott, a man who over the past eight years cut nearly $700 million from Florida's environmental agencies (many of whom oversee algae outbreaks) declared a state of emergency today to combat our current algae outbreak.

Unlike July's emergency order, today's announcement focuses on Florida's other algae problem, red tide.

Executive order 18-221 will allocate $1.5 million in funds to state agencies, including $100,000 to Mote Marine Laboratory to assist local scientists in saving distressed animals, $500,000 to Visit Florida to combat the horrible images of dead fish and $900,000 to Lee County to actually clean up the dead fish.
"As Southwest Florida and the Tampa Bay area continues to feel the devastating impacts of red tide, we will continue taking an aggressive approach by using all available resources to help our local communities," said Scott in a statement. "Today, I am issuing an emergency declaration to provide significant funding and resources to the communities experiencing red tide so we can combat its terrible impacts."

The order will address impacts of red tide in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.



