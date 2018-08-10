Bloggytown

Friday, August 10, 2018

Amazon is hiring 1,500 workers for new fulfillment center in Orlando

Posted By on Fri, Aug 10, 2018 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JONATHAN WEISS VIA SHUTTERSTOCK
Amazon is looking to hire 1,500 full-time and part-time workers for its new fulfillment center in Lake Nona.

The multi-billion dollar shipping company will be interviewing candidates from Friday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 23 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 7300 Augusta National Drive, Orlando. Job candidates will be seen by appointment only, which need to be scheduled online at  Amazon.com/MCOjobs.

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA AMAZON
  • Photo via Amazon
The Amazon Robotics fulfillment center will on Boggy Creek Road south of Orlando International Airport. Workers will have to engage with mobile robots that help them pack and ship small items to customers like books or electronics.

The only job currently listed on Amazon's website is for a "Amazon Warehouse Fulfillment Associate" with a salary of "$10 an hour or more." Amazon says its associates receive "highly competitive wages and comprehensive benefits," including Career Choice, a program for full-time employees where the company pays up to 95 percent of tuition for courses related to in-demand fields.

Tags: , , ,

