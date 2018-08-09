Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 9, 2018

Bloggytown

Orlando will likely have 50 percent fewer new apartments by the end of 2018, which is really bad

Posted By on Thu, Aug 9, 2018 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ADOBE IMAGES
  • Photo via Adobe Images
Orlando's already overpriced rental market is about to get much worse.

A recent study from national listing site RentCafe found that the Orlando area's rental construction market is seeing a 46 percent decline in new units projected to be finished by the end of 2018.

According to the report, the City of Orlando accounts for nearly half of the the total area market, and so far this year has only added 1,700 new apartments, which is 53 percent less than the 3,600 units we built last year.

For comparison's sake, the nation as a whole saw a cooling period this year, with just an 11 percent drop overall in new units. But not all of Florida is sharing Orlando's apartment disparity. While Miami is expected to see a 13 percent dip, places like Jacksonville are actually projected to see a 51 percent increase in new apartments. Tallahassee is expected to have a 168 percent bump!



If the concept of supply and demand means anything, this would at least help explain why Orlando's average rent jumped last month to $1,387, which was a 7.7 percent increase, or nearly $100 a month.

Orlando's lurching new construction market is concerning for a number of reasons– like, the fact that most of these apartments are already taken because we have an occupancy rate of 95.6 percent– but mostly because it piles on to our already robust affordable housing crisis

According to a report from back in March from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford area currently ties for second worst in the country for available affordable housing, with just 17 available and affordable units per 100 renters.

This, compiled with Orlando's growing population, which some say will balloon by at least 3.2 percent in 2018, only makes things worse for anyone trying to not spend over 30 percent of their income on housing.

Basically, if new places to live don't start popping up fast, it's safe to say that Orlando's rental prices, which you're already paying too much for, will likely get much worse before they get any better. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida Republican who tried to abolish EPA says toxic algae crisis is 'horrifying' Read More

  2. SeaWorld had a horrible July Read More

  3. Artegon is about to become one the world's best car museums, and that's just the beginning of what's planned Read More

  4. Enzian withdraws expansion plans from consideration by the City of Maitland Read More

  5. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party opens next week and this year's event features a ton of new stuff Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation