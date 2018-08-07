Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

Bloggytown

SeaWorld just eliminated 125 jobs one day after stocks rose 17 percent

Posted By on Tue, Aug 7, 2018 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
One day after reporting significant increases in both revenue and attendance, SeaWorld has decided to eliminate 125 total positions across all of their theme parks and corporate offices, which are based here in Orlando.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, SeaWorld said that the layoffs, which went into effect immediately, are part of a company-wide "cost-cutting" plan that would better position the company for "continued growth and financial success."

On Monday, the company reported one of its strongest quarters since the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish.

SeaWorld reported a 4.8 percent increase in attendance and nearly a 4.9 percent increase in revenue, which resulted in stocks rising over 17 percent Monday evening.

It's unclear at the moment exactly what positions were eliminated, but interim CEO John Reilly did say on Monday's call that the company was looking to cut $50 million in costs.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Artegon is about to become one the world's best car museums, and that's just the beginning of what's planned Read More

  2. Disney is rumored to be spending $450 million on a new Epcot pavilion Read More

  3. Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will perform at CFE Arena this September Read More

  4. Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party opens next week and this year's event features a ton of new stuff Read More

  5. Pam Bondi doesn't want us to smoke weed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation