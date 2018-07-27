Bloggytown

Friday, July 27, 2018

Orlando organizations will spend $75K on study to find out how panhandlers spend their money

Posted By on Fri, Jul 27, 2018 at 12:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo via Joey Roulette
Judging by recent reports on the issue, Orlandoans have a problem with downtown's panhandling population (re: homeless people). Now local organizations have commissioned a study to gain a better understanding.

The goal, according to a report from the Orlando Sentinel: to figure out how many homeless panhandlers are in the city, and how they spend their money. The six-month study, set to launch in September, will cost roughly $75,000 and will be paid for by local businesses and churches.

"I hear educated people all the time say that these are professional panhandlers who spend their days begging for money and then go back to some upscale home in the suburbs," consultant Andrae Bailey, former CEO of the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness, told the Sentinel.

Why would "educated people" assume suburban-living individuals would get really dirty every day just so they could come downtown and beg for money? And why does it even matter what panhandlers spend money on after said "educated people" fork it over?

Cue the confused shrugs.

The study comes as the city is set to launch a Downtown Ambassador program next month. The idea is to hire staffers willing to take the initiative to approach panhandlers and try to talk them into relocating down the street or to help them gain access to social-service programs.

The pilot program will last for two years and cost about $725,000 annually.

In July 2017, after a series of court rulings found anti-panhandling laws elsewhere in the country to be unconstitutional, Orlando overturned its 2000 ordinance limiting solicitation to a series of boxes outlined in blue paint. It also overturned the 2007 ban on nighttime panhandling.

The city passed a new law that prohibited soliciting handouts from cars stopped at intersections.

Under a section of law designated for "aggressive panhandling," the city also made it illegal to panhandle anyone using an ATM and for panhandlers to approach "captive audiences," such as folks waiting in a long line before an event. The law also says that panhandlers aren't allowed to ask for money a second time if initially rejected.

Apparently some members of the community find it pressing to figure out more about these roaming individuals.

Maybe that's a good thing after all. Or maybe it's completely pointless.

