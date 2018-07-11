Bloggytown

Wednesday, July 11, 2018

City of Orlando will launch new social media campaign and ambassador program to address panhandling

Posted By on Wed, Jul 11, 2018 at 11:16 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA REGIONAL COMMISSION ON HOMELESSNESS
  • Photo via Central Florida Regional Commission on Homelessness
As complaints of aggressive panhandling are on the rise, the City of Orlando is now seeking out alternative solutions to dealing with the homeless.

One solution in the works is a new social media campaign designed to educate tourists, locals and downtown businesses about how they can help the homeless by donating to charity organizations and apps like Samaritan.

The City is teaming up with local creative company Prismatic to push the need for change via social media, The Daily City reports.

The $20,000 campaign boosts creative communication between givers and askers by encouraging people to donate in a safe and cashless way. 

This isn't the only solution being developed. City Council also approved a $725,000-a-year initiative called the Downtown Ambassador Program back in May. The program will provide services like "acting as safety escorts for workers and residents, helping visitors navigate their way to one of our many venues for an event, connecting our most vulnerable individuals to critical social services and curbing aggressive panhandling."   

The program is set to begin this fall.

