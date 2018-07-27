The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 27, 2018

The Gist

Disneyland agrees to boost employee wages to $15 an hour

Posted By on Fri, Jul 27, 2018 at 1:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIPEDIA
  • Photo via Wikipedia
Following pressure from unions and Sen. Bernie Sanders, Disneyland has agreed to a three-year contract to pay their employees a $15 per hour living wage.

Effective immediately, union employees at the Anaheim resort who were making the minimum $11 an hour wage will be bumped by 20 percent to $13.25 an hour, and then increased to $15 on Jan. 1, 2019. The wage eventually will cap at $15.45 in June of 2020.

This will raise Disneyland's wages to $15 an hour three years before the state of California's mandatory wage increase.

The Walt Disney Co. says the recent wage increase will affect more than 9,700 employees, boosting their annual salaries by $8,000 a year. The new contract only applies to union workers, though the company says they will negotiate the other employees' salaries separately.

"Our cast members are at the heart of making our guests' dreams come true and this meaningful pay increase reflects the valuable roles they play at the resort," said Josh D'Amaro, president of Disneyland Resort, in a press release.

Employees at Walt Disney World in Orlando are also in a similar wage dispute, with local unions fighting to lift their minimum wage from $10 per hour to $15 per hour by 2021. Union workers here in Orlando have referred to their pay as "poverty wages."

As of now, no pay increase has been finalized in Orlando. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This map lets you see if your Orlando neighborhood is filled with Trump supporters Read More

  2. The 'I-4 Eyesore' just went live Read More

  3. Epcot's new space themed restaurant is a lot more high-tech than we first realized Read More

  4. Florida's Puerto Ricans are falling for Rick Scott over Bill Nelson in Senate race, poll says Read More

  5. New poll shows momentum for Ron DeSantis in Florida governor's race Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation