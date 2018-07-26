Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 26, 2018

Bloggytown

Family of transgender woman killed in Orlando sets up GoFundMe to pay for funeral

Posted By on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge Sasha Garden - PHOTO VIA FACEBOOK
The family of Sasha Garden, a transgender woman whose body was found at the back of an Orlando apartment complex last week, has set up a GoFundMe to pay for her funeral.

Garden's mother, Sharon Daniels, created a fundraiser asking for $10,000 to pay for the cost of bringing Garden's body home to Milwaukee, Wisconsin from Orlando and for any other burial costs.

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies found the 27-year-old woman dead July 19 at the back of the Reserve at Lake Buchanan Apartments on Holden Avenue around 5 a.m. Investigators have described her death as a "homicide" and said her body had signs of trauma. OCSO has not identified any suspects so far.

Garden's cousin, Yolanda Davis, remembered Garden as a beautiful person with an open heart.

"Sasha was just Sasha," she said. "Her biggest thing was to provide for her family. She didn’t take shit. She was always a kind person. Everybody has their mean days – ain’t nobody perfect. But at the end of the day she was genuine. She didn’t sugarcoat it."

LGBTQ advocates fear Garden's death is connected to the murders of three other black transgender women who were killed within the past five months in Jacksonville.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter. 



Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 'I-4 Eyesore' just went live Read More

  2. Study says Ocala is one of the least educated cities in the country Read More

  3. It sure sounds like Trump is talking to Florida AG Pam Bondi in Cohen's secret audio tape Read More

  4. Guy Fieri is opening a new restaurant in Disney Springs Read More

  5. Mills 50 video game bar BART announces closing date Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation