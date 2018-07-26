The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 26, 2018

The Gist

Disney will ban plastic straws across all locations worldwide

Posted By on Thu, Jul 26, 2018 at 11:08 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEY
  • Photo via Disney
Today, Disney announced plans to ban all single-use plastic straws and stirrers at all company owned and operated locations by mid-2019.

In a statement sent this morning, the company says that this initiative will eliminate more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers annually.

Over the next several years, the company also plans to transition to refillable in-room amenities within their hotels and cruise ships, which will reduce plastic in guest rooms up to 80 percent, says Disney. It will also reduce the number of plastic shopping bags on the cruise ships and will instead offer reusable bags at a "nominal" price. Disney will also eliminate polystyrene cups across its owned and operated businesses worldwide.

“Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products. “These new global efforts help reduce our environmental footprint, and advance our long-term sustainability goals.”

In 2017, the company says, it reduced its net greenhouse gas emissions by 41 percent and deflected almost 50 percent of waste from landfills and incineration. This effort is part with Disney's long-term goal of releasing a net zero greenhouse gas emissions and zero waste, as well as working toward water conservation.

Back in June, SeaWorld also initiated a ban on plastic straws and shopping bags, and just this month.

 Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 'I-4 Eyesore' just went live Read More

  2. Study says Ocala is one of the least educated cities in the country Read More

  3. It sure sounds like Trump is talking to Florida AG Pam Bondi in Cohen's secret audio tape Read More

  4. Guy Fieri is opening a new restaurant in Disney Springs Read More

  5. Mills 50 video game bar BART announces closing date Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation