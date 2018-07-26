Disney will ban plastic straws across all locations worldwide

click to enlarge
Today, Disney announced plans to ban all single-use plastic straws and stirrers at all company owned and operated locations by mid-2019.
In a statement sent this morning, the company says that this initiative will eliminate more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers annually.
Over the next several years, the company also plans to transition to refillable in-room amenities within their hotels and cruise ships, which will reduce plastic in guest rooms up to 80 percent, says Disney. It will also reduce the number of plastic shopping bags on the cruise ships and will instead offer reusable bags at a "nominal" price. Disney will also eliminate polystyrene cups across its owned and operated businesses worldwide.
“Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Bob Chapek, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products. “These new global efforts help reduce our environmental footprint, and advance our long-term sustainability goals.”
In 2017, the company says, it reduced its net greenhouse gas emissions by 41 percent and deflected almost 50 percent of waste from landfills and incineration. This effort is part with Disney's long-term goal of releasing a net zero greenhouse gas emissions and zero waste, as well as working toward water conservation.
Back in June, SeaWorld also initiated a ban
on plastic straws and shopping bags, and just this month.
